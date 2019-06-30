Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Bp Plc (BP) Stock Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed by $1.62 Million Its Position

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 89.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 37,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 42,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 4.40M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches 'Happy Hour' Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.84B for 12.56 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.