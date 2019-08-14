Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Position; Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Robert Half Intl (RHI) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 9,480 shares as Robert Half Intl (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 10,540 shares with $687,000 value, down from 20,020 last quarter. Robert Half Intl now has $6.36B valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 668,802 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) stake by 47.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 167,981 shares with $2.85 million value, down from 321,090 last quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. now has $106.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 6,337 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $7200 target.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.73 million for 13.40 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Savings Bank holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Axa reported 240,200 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 589,568 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.48% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Yhb Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 3,150 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.18% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 73,850 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. 18,615 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Michigan-based Jlb & Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 230,832 shares.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,054 shares to 65,214 valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 300 shares and now owns 2,047 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd reported 220,646 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 51,783 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 2,334 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 are held by Captrust Fincl. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 350,222 shares. 26,240 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 104,068 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 14,598 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 272,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 231,478 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 48,293 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Glacier Peak Ltd accumulated 2.6% or 167,981 shares.