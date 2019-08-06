Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; Northstar Asset Management Decreased Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding as Stock Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 12,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 17,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 10.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc analyzed 3,966 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 13,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 17,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 3.58 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 34.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.