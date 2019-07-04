Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut By $900,172 Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Stake; ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. ASOS Plc had 32 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 4400 target. HSBC maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) on Thursday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 9 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 4. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of ASC in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,946 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 12,107 shares with $2.21 million value, down from 17,053 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr now has $451.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

