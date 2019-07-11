Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.32 Million

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 115,146 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 340,974 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Management Glob Ltd Com accumulated 271,149 shares. Prudential Public Ltd owns 315,538 shares. Adirondack Tru Com invested in 1,521 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement owns 30,707 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,253 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bell Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 8,130 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 100,200 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Addenda has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 107,313 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 24 shares. Psagot House holds 13,020 shares. Price Michael F has 1.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davenport & Com Limited Com holds 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 85,455 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.24% or 1.95M shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares to 141,398 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

