Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Facebook Class A (FB) Position; Sta Wealth Management Increased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 42.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,275 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 17,641 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 12,366 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 163,005 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 7,009 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 11,261 shares with $2.17 million value, down from 18,270 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $536.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 3.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,319 shares to 19,837 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,414 shares and now owns 1,854 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2,004 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.06% or 4.11M shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has invested 0.25% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Goldman Sachs Gp has 2.54 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Fin holds 0.12% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 933,500 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 3.22 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,030 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.03% or 342,323 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 70,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation reported 251,500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.07% above currents $188.14 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”.