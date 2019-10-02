Glacier Peak Capital Decreased By $1.24 Million Its Take (TTWO) Holding; Shorts at Canopy Growth (CGC) Raised By 10.37%

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) had an increase of 10.37% in short interest. CGC’s SI was 34.49 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.37% from 31.25 million shares previously. With 4.95M avg volume, 7 days are for Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)’s short sellers to cover CGC’s short positions. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 6.71M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 25.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGC News: 31/05/2018 – CANOPY RIVERS – BOARD NOW INCLUDES TWO NOMINEES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORP AND THREE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/05/2018 – MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Canopy Growth Corporation Announces Entry Into The African Market With Acquisition Of Daddy Cann Lesotho; 28/05/2018 DR. MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH CORP – ALL KEY MEMBERS OF HIGHLANDS’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORGANIZATION AS PART OF CANOPY GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH ACQUIRES DADDY CANN LESOTHO

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 57.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc analyzed 11,000 shares as Take (TTWO)'s stock rose 23.70%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 8,100 shares with $920,000 value, down from 19,100 last quarter. Take now has $13.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 1.38 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stake by 24,195 shares to 28,226 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 7,831 shares and now owns 22,089 shares. Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) was raised too.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 24.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $138.11’s average target is 14.95% above currents $120.15 stock price. Take-Two Interactive had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 6. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, July 29. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 5,600 shares. 119,949 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Rampart Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 4,590 shares. Moreover, Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 5,734 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 443 shares. Hightower Llc has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Washington Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Harvey Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 13,771 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 222,930 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth has $7500 highest and $3100 lowest target. $53.60’s average target is 139.39% above currents $22.39 stock price. Canopy Growth had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global upgraded the shares of CGC in report on Monday, August 26 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. GMP Securities upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, October 1.

