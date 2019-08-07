Glacier Peak Capital Cut Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) as Market Valuation Declined; Springbok Capital Management Decreased Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $1.63 Million as Shares Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 87.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 54,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 8,093 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 4.26M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 35,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 140,734 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 176,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO)

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 27,370 shares to 37,868 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

