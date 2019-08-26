Glacier Peak Capital Cut Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Moller Financial Services Has Decreased Stake by $776,892 as Market Value Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 8.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 12,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 7.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table)

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc has 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.13% or 143,090 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber invested 1.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Corporation stated it has 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 19,522 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bragg Advsrs holds 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 63,055 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.04% or 10,530 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Counselors stated it has 344,310 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Guardian Investment Management invested 2.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Street stated it has 150.20M shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department accumulated 37,619 shares. Shufro Rose Company owns 171,132 shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Com has 144,033 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Global Endowment Mgmt LP accumulated 0.14% or 15,460 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 53,247 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 2.92M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 9,400 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Dakota Investment Council holds 984,792 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Inc reported 0.15% stake. Estabrook Management accumulated 212,671 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 32.80 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Condor Mgmt owns 32,240 shares. Amg Trust Savings Bank reported 82,445 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.