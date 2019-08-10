Glacier Peak Capital Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $2.33 Million; Prospector Partners Has Decreased Primerica (PRI) Holding By $536,800

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 102,990 shares with $12.58 million value, down from 107,390 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 294,414 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 43.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 1,736 shares with $3.09M value, down from 3,047 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $913.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Automobile Association holds 13,387 shares. 4,578 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 6,954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,891 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. 15,900 are held by Strs Ohio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 50,522 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 14,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 5,200 shares. Ima Wealth reported 21 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners has 28,540 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 779,263 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

