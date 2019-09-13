Glacier Peak Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK); As Valero Energy (VLO) Share Value Declined, Holder Dupont Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 6,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 31,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3,907 shares to 63,461 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,121 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 162,186 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.68 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Montgomery Mngmt owns 48,510 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westchester Capital Management Inc reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 68,935 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 134,719 shares. 2,746 are held by Hm Payson. Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership accumulated 94,235 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 710 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 500 shares.

