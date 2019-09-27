Glacier Peak Capital Boosted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $1.52 Million; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered by $409,920 Its Position

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 804,224 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 31,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 33,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Facebook is now officially under a federal investigation. This story will be updated; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

