Glacier Peak Capital Boosted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $1.52 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $402,780

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 15,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.18 million shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Class A by 198,389 shares to 137,105 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 68,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,640 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.