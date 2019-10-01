Glacier Peak Capital Boosted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $1.52 Million; Nike (NKE) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $506,884 as Valuation Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 5,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.80M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 3.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 243,103 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Focusing On Execution, But The Shares Are Lagging – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Air Group Plots Its Path to Higher Profits – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline sector preps for big earnings week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Higher on Wednesday Despite Impeachment Concerns – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

