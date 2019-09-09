Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Shares Rose While Forest Hill Capital Trimmed by $587,880 Its Holding; Adams Asset Advisors Upped Its Schweitzer (SWM) Stake by $850,060 as Stock Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 111,259 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 89,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 104,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 236,554 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 366,859 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 43,700 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Davidson Invest Advsr has 10,505 shares. 771 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 40,712 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 218,653 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 22,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 39,983 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Coldstream Inc invested in 40,110 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 5,214 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares to 93,850 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Board Member Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Heritage Bancorp in Reno, Nevada – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Concludes Rush-Oak Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.21M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 47,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 10,604 shares. 415,016 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 43,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). 20,876 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 39,803 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 38,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 5,426 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability stated it has 113,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Presents At Noble Financial Capital Markets 14th Annual Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schweitzer Mauduit: Too Expensive For A Struggling Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2016, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares to 113,772 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).