Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $313,120; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 31,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 722,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 754,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 303,707 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 98,665 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset reported 722,932 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 210,521 are held by Pnc Financial Services Gp. Riverhead Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). U S Global Invsts has invested 0.25% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 16,170 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 39,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 314,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc has 176,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 151,466 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 90,851 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 48,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies stated it has 122,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Motco has invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Brinker Cap holds 0.03% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 19,971 shares. 77 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 366,859 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 45,100 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 17,553 shares stake. Da Davidson & holds 19,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,110 were reported by Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 318 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 19,241 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,665 shares.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $51.98 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

