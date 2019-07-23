Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Cut Stake by $587,880; Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Position Maintained by Laurion Capital Management Lp

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 602% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 104,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 352,473 shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15,800 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 138,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,861 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares to 343,103 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).