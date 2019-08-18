Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Holder Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Carlson Capital Management Has Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $2.06 Million

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 216,890 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,967 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 1.92% stake. 547,015 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd stated it has 2,808 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 20,726 were accumulated by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Company. Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Excalibur Management holds 1.61% or 21,415 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 261,246 shares. 62,991 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.38% or 47,131 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited owns 36,957 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,404 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 226,729 shares stake.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares to 270,804 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

