Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 5.78 N/A 2.36 17.76 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.39 N/A 1.38 10.70

In table 1 we can see Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hope Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Glacier Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hope Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hope Bancorp Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares and 89.9% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats Hope Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.