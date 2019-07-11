Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Since Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 6.17 N/A 2.28 18.08 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.60 N/A 3.38 10.60

Demonstrates Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Cathay General Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cathay General Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Glacier Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Cathay General Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cathay General Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 4.30% at a $42 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 38.77%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cathay General Bancorp seems more appealing than Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares and 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. -3.36% -1.3% -4.73% -7.91% 7.42% 4.57% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Glacier Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.