Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Cushing Asset Management LP Trimmed Concho Res (CXO) Stake By $575,630

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.31% from last quarter's $0.52 EPS. GBCI's profit would be $52.84M giving it 16.64 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 77,601 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 9.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp analyzed 5,233 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)'s stock declined 5.21%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 52,505 shares with $5.83 million value, down from 57,738 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $19.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 773,013 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 37,944 shares to 1.28 million valued at $66.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 654,389 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) was raised too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity. Merriman Gary A had bought 2,000 shares worth $223,020.

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, February 21. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CXO’s profit will be $186.56 million for 26.56 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 60,060 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com holds 3,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,384 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.11% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 119,595 shares. 1,415 are held by Indexiq Advsrs. Blair William And Commerce Il reported 5,301 shares stake. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Co stated it has 139,216 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 10 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 18,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. World Asset holds 0.07% or 11,819 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 8,121 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 296,506 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communication holds 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 6,423 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 45,100 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 5,965 shares stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 14,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association owns 12,854 shares. Citigroup owns 56,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.03% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 65,413 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 17,553 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Parametrica Management Limited reported 6,888 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 12.47M shares.

