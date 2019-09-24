Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; Neogenomics (NEO) Has 2.07 Sentiment

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 139 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 67 reduced and sold their equity positions in Neogenomics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 83.86 million shares, up from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Neogenomics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 96 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.69% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. GBCI’s profit would be $51.98M giving it 17.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 163,432 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.76 million shares or 0.35% more from 62.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 6,546 shares. Riverhead Capital has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 54,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 131,216 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,207 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 447,130 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 555,123 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 19,866 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,172 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com reported 35 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 19,644 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Kahn Brothers De has 18,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 957 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 134.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 8.18% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. for 327,438 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 279,700 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 4.04% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 218,343 shares.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 493,775 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1027.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.