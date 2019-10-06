Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to pay $0.29 on Oct 17, 2019; Shorts at C&F Financial (CFFI) Raised By 48.04%

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) had an increase of 48.04% in short interest. CFFI’s SI was 15,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 48.04% from 10,200 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s short sellers to cover CFFI’s short positions. The SI to C&F Financial Corporation’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 855 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 17/04/2018 – C&F Financial Says CEO Larry Dillon to ‘Step Back’ Toward End of Year; 16/05/2018 – Legion M Launches Its Latest Reg CF Campaign Exactly Two Years After Pioneering Equity Crowdfunding in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – C&F FINANCIAL CORP CFFI.O SAYS THOMAS F. CHERRY APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ C&F Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFI); 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 17/04/2018 – C&F FINANCIAL – LARRY DILLON, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, CEO, TO STEP BACK FROM BEING CEO TOWARD END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – C&F Fincl Corp Reauthorizes Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – ACER: Arlington’s Newest History Resource: Fort C.F. Smith Visitor Center; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF

Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shareholders before Oct 7, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Glacier Bancorp Inc's current price of $40.22 translates into 0.72% yield. Glacier Bancorp Inc's dividend has Oct 8, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 250,005 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $176.01 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.