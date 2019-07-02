Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to pay $0.27 on Jul 18, 2019; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database now own: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) is expected to pay $0.27 on Jul 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shareholders before Jul 8, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Glacier Bancorp Inc's current price of $40.73 translates into 0.66% yield. Glacier Bancorp Inc's dividend has Jul 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $129.32 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 19,030 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has risen 6.49% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.