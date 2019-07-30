Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Stake Maintained by Cooke & Bieler Lp; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Position

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 150,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 411,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 53,700 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 178,495 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 165,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $384.01. About 6,453 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 76,101 shares to 13.16M shares, valued at $616.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,747 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,354 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl invested in 0% or 21,315 shares. Principal Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 404,492 shares. Ls Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 373 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 116,539 are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corp De. Dubuque Savings Bank And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 4,603 shares. Wi stated it has 4,966 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 12,787 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.32% or 11,102 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 869 are owned by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Regions Financial Corporation owns 5,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.18% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated accumulated 6,468 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 12,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Loudon Invest Management Limited Com reported 1.3% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 733,642 shares. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 176 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 274,564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). D L Carlson Invest invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) by 144,016 shares to 689,792 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,738 shares, and cut its stake in State Street (NYSE:STT).

