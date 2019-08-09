Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Market Value Rose While Dearborn Partners Has Increased Its Holding; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Has Lifted by Parnassus Investments

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 23,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 492,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 469,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 265,686 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.92M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.13M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,870 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3,236 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $610.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.84M shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

