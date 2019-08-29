Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Holding Has Lifted by Dearborn Partners Llc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While Iowa State Bank Has Upped by $436,020 Its Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 23,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 492,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 469,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 161,797 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 8,375 shares to 54,140 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), A Stock That Climbed 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Board Member Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Why Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

