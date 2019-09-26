Glacier Bancorp Common (GBCI) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Position; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $4.93 Million; Stock Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (GBCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 341,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, down from 351,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 26,791 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 750,133 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield’s Real Assets Fund Offers A 10.6% Yield But Not Much Else – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Glacier Bancorp declares $0.29 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FNB Bancorp in Layton, Utah – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.