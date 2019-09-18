Girard Partners LTD Stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Decreased by $738,981 as Stock Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Position by $5.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 96,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $467.44M, up from 8.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 5.16 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 15,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 25,538 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 41,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 12.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 33,199 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stearns Services Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,157 shares. 157,580 were accumulated by First Tru. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 10,402 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Company holds 6.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.20 million shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 140,579 shares. Benin holds 0.34% or 13,855 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,458 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Management holds 0.16% or 9,308 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,156 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc holds 7,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap City Trust Fl has 40,419 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $338.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 59,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,669 shares to 38,807 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).