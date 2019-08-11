Girard Partners LTD Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) Has Cut by $307,614; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Its Holding by $628,407

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 15,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 80,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 65,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 446 shares to 5,839 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.26 million shares. Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Liability accumulated 5,915 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 9,100 were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Uss Invest Management Ltd reported 963,996 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,975 shares. 166,980 are held by Earnest Ltd. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru holds 11,025 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 510,746 shares. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Rare Infra reported 718,491 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.14% or 6,059 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital has 2,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc holds 291,398 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Group reported 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 214 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 8,840 shares. 476,622 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Td Asset Mgmt holds 371,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 625,057 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 183,882 shares stake. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 279,706 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 376 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.26 million shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,135 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 221,703 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 23,042 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,958 shares to 157,604 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 17,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,826 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).