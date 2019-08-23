Girard Partners LTD Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Has Upped by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Smithfield Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 22,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 16,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $199.66. About 431,546 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 6.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,094 shares to 59,907 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 16,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,331 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares to 201,805 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,365 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO).

