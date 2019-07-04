Girard Partners LTD Position in Union Pacific Com (UNP) Has Decreased by $307,614; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800 as Stock Price Rose

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.19% stake. First United National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 230,152 shares stake. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A owns 76,129 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Van Strum And Towne has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,557 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weatherstone Cap Mngmt reported 2,172 shares stake. Moreover, Security Tru Communications has 1.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,255 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 40,010 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 622,816 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Pitcairn Co has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,440 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cullinan Associates reported 0.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,880 shares to 23,563 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.P. Morgan Named #1 merchant acquirer in the U.S. by purchase volume and #1 e-commerce provider in Europe – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76,212 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 187,332 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,898 shares. 23,227 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 1.5% or 22,792 shares. Harris Assocs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dorsey And Whitney Company Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 54,496 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Corp owns 179,024 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Llc stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Castleark Management has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,101 shares. Tillar reported 18,780 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate invested in 2,883 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 4,978 shares.