Girard Partners LTD Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Lifted Its Holding

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 65,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.72. About 3.78 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 545,583 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 27/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 79. Interim Reporting; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 16/03/2018 – CMS IS COVERING ROCHE’S FDA-APPROVED F1CDX; 29/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung); 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 83,531 shares to 247,794 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,691 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 6,425 shares to 22,736 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.