Girard Partners LTD Position in Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Boosted by $510,862; Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Decreased Its Holding by $3.46 Million

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 15,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 14,832 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 2,848 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,703 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated invested in 1.23% or 18,030 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,168 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 53 were reported by Jcic Asset Incorporated. Paradigm Asset Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,300 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.03% or 10,760 shares in its portfolio. 3,481 are owned by Boltwood Capital Mgmt. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 1,900 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Albion Financial Gru Ut invested in 34,179 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.38% or 2,254 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 0.95% or 11,953 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corp reported 11,525 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 10,027 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 63,465 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 11,200 shares. 20,039 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Osmium Partners Limited Co accumulated 516,750 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 36,312 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 135,522 shares. Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 18,672 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 10,232 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 582 shares. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 298,560 shares. 1,597 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 37,099 shares.