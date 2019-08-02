Girard Partners LTD Maintains Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT); Clark Capital Management Group Has Upped J2 Global (JCOM) Stake by $24.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 873.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 284,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 316,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 32,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 140,188 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 4,860 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 125,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 120,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 19.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,859 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Inv Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 8.87 million shares. 76,500 were reported by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has 78,386 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 257,388 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Company holds 6.63% or 76,163 shares. Loeb Prns has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 2.66% or 78,723 shares. City Hldg holds 56,346 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. 6.24M are held by Boston. 11.96M are held by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 92,111 shares. Sarl stated it has 147,020 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "The Biggest Game-Changing Trend Of The Past Decade – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,514 shares to 89,088 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 8,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "6 Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2H19 for a Winning Portfolio (Revised) – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq" published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "EPAM Systems Ups the Game in EdTech Via Competentum Buyout – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 8,256 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 28,747 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Personal Financial Services reported 0% stake. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 775,388 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scout Invests reported 78,947 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fil has invested 0.08% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 90,496 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aurora Counsel invested in 0.97% or 25,428 shares. Cardinal Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Foster And Motley owns 22,655 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 898,558 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Street has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 46,087 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 55,762 shares to 241,463 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 321,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,906 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).