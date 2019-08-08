Girard Partners LTD Maintains Holding in Home Depot Com (HD); Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Maintained by Fort Point Capital Partners Llc

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3432.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 85,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 88,307 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 7.14 million shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 57,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 55,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $211.39. About 2.22M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,982 shares to 24,536 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,438 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 219,742 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 21,290 shares. Old National Bank In has 91,450 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company has 21,032 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,639 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Aristotle Capital Management Lc holds 2.44% or 2.14 million shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 1.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 144,713 shares. Selway Asset Management has invested 2.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership accumulated 13 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 122,500 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.47% or 5,507 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd holds 1.23% or 30,164 shares in its portfolio. Smead Cap Management Inc owns 444,497 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd reported 1,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. 10,000 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock or 114 shares.