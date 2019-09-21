Girard Partners LTD Lifted Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.58 Million; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 110.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 37,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 71,775 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 34,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01M, up from 11.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.11M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,004 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9.43% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.65% or 8.24 million shares. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 10,268 were accumulated by Hanlon Mngmt. Bluespruce Invests LP holds 5.85M shares or 9.88% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali Advsrs Lc invested in 213,700 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Everett Harris And Company Ca invested in 18,191 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 6,232 shares. Bailard owns 14,124 shares. 59,172 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 36,208 shares. Private Mgmt Group holds 309,075 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 2.47M shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Law and Order’ video deal could set standard – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf by 62,489 shares to 31,255 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,039 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson: Buy GrubHub On Weakness After Chanos Shorts Stock – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub (GRUB) Mentioned Cautiously at Grant’s – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.