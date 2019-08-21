Girard Partners LTD Lifted By $443,112 Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; Forty Seven (FTSV) SI Decreased By 4.8%

Girard Partners Ltd increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 3,992 shares as United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 30,532 shares with $3.41M value, up from 26,540 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B now has $99.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.07. About 393,988 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) had a decrease of 4.8% in short interest. FTSV’s SI was 1.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.8% from 1.91M shares previously. With 226,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s short sellers to cover FTSV’s short positions. The SI to Forty Seven Inc’s float is 13.52%. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 7,438 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 149,344 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc holds 0.18% or 42,278 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Co reported 0.1% stake. First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 2,579 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 26,714 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hallmark stated it has 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 71,742 shares. Amg Funds Limited Co holds 12,286 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,489 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Papp L Roy And Associates holds 39,600 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,387 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.19% above currents $116.07 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Vanguard Small (VBR) stake by 2,848 shares to 25,302 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 2,438 shares. Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) was reduced too.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $326.32 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.