Girard Partners LTD Increases Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS); As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Its Stake

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 5,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 33,703 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 28,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 94,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt has 594,550 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.19% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.53M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 7,616 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested in 132,000 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 166 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,321 shares. 28,000 were reported by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 3,318 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 193,678 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd reported 14,946 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 2.23 million shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,465 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,149 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 4.04% or 80,935 shares. Putnam Fl holds 62,181 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Fidelity Financial reported 1.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge Fincl Grp reported 24,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Invest Com owns 10,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.91% or 24,868 shares. Asset Management reported 16,105 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 0.77% or 940,314 shares. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.33% or 55,312 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 28,089 shares or 1.59% of the stock. 53,095 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability. Oak Associates Oh stated it has 9,250 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Lc owns 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,080 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

