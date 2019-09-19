Girard Partners LTD Increased By $681,492 Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) Position; Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Chase (CCF) Holding

Girard Partners Ltd increased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 5,586 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 33,703 shares with $4.13M value, up from 28,117 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com now has $82.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 371,468 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Chase Corp (CCF) stake by 64.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as Chase Corp (CCF)’s stock rose 8.51%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 3,576 shares with $385,000 value, down from 10,116 last quarter. Chase Corp now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 4,043 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CCF shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 6.05% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,576 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Wells Fargo Mn owns 17,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 338,442 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 2,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 373,352 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,090 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). National Bank Of America De accumulated 8,957 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 620 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Champlain Inv Partners Lc reported 218,090 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chase Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:CCF) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.79’s average target is 7.79% above currents $134.33 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 20 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset stated it has 21,903 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Senator Inv LP accumulated 2.82% or 1.25M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 6,000 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Lp reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Blair William And Il holds 106,522 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,793 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd invested in 6,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.43% or 67,949 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 64,038 shares. 405 were accumulated by Webster Natl Bank N A. Pinnacle Partners has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 219 are owned by Trust Com Of Vermont. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 152,271 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Inc holds 0.84% or 107,201 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.57% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.