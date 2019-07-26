Girard Partners LTD Holding In Home Depot Com (HD) Was Increased; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lowered Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 55,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,842 shares to 50,687 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,438 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 2,659 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,525 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howe Rusling has 4,347 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,874 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 6,538 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 182,758 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 595,662 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.36% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,337 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287,984 shares. Founders Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 41,955 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh holds 0.57% or 37,738 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 92,554 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.97 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 8,582 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.28M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 246,720 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 18,376 were reported by Bbr Partners Limited. First Allied Advisory holds 0.06% or 6,261 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 388 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 26,586 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,448 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares to 73,020 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 24,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.54 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.