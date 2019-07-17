Girard Partners LTD Has Upped Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position; Snap-on (SNA) Shorts Up By 7.01%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. SNA’s SI was 8.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 7.53 million shares previously. With 862,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s short sellers to cover SNA’s short positions. The SI to Snap-on Incorporated’s float is 14.61%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 47,078 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA)

Girard Partners Ltd increased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 2,111 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 17,319 shares with $4.19M value, up from 15,208 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $123.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $281.57. About 337,786 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity. LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY had sold 387 shares worth $60,833.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.74 billion. The firm operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3.