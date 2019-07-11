Girard Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Holding; Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 50,687 shares with $8.47 million value, down from 52,529 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp Com now has $119.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $171.39. About 735,516 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 10 cut down and sold their holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 675,609 shares, down from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oxford Lane Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) stake by 11,085 shares to 108,587 valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 2,750 shares and now owns 79,619 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 23,325 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 2.90M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company accumulated 6,351 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Co accumulated 28,196 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 51,228 shares or 2.8% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 49,999 shares. Pettee Investors owns 0.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,550 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 3,710 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 1.30M shares. Moreover, Ims Capital Management has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Asset Management One holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 369,737 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 6,338 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP owns 28,038 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Alexandria Limited Company holds 0.08% or 3,366 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 242,509 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. for 64,324 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 112,885 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 131,351 shares. The New Jersey-based Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,858 shares.