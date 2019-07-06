Girard Partners LTD Has Raised Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Position by $784,268; A-R-T- Advisors Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 52.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 12,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 558,016 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.06% stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 6,380 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Auxier Asset holds 0.73% or 39,270 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.21% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.03% or 967 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com holds 14,519 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 49,435 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,566 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 25,475 shares. 2,325 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York. Pnc Financial Svcs reported 75,441 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 4,050 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 17,022 shares to 66,507 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 10,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,261 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Shs.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 120,529 shares to 171,619 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 116,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 18,256 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Lc has 0.16% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3.20 million shares. Eagle Asset reported 2.00M shares. G2 Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 826,086 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Telemus Lc owns 1.56% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 375,704 shares. Blackrock reported 4.14 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 242,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Llc accumulated 63,075 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 39,511 shares in its portfolio.

