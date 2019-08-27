Girard Partners LTD Has Lifted Adobe Com (ADBE) Position; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Raised By $14.61 Million Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 49.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 98,021 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 294,213 shares with $43.92 million value, up from 196,192 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $161.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 52,691 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Girard Partners Ltd increased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 154.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 1,624 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 2,676 shares with $713,000 value, up from 1,052 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $141.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 46,510 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.02% above currents $290.57 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) stake by 9,985 shares to 8,450 valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 10,198 shares and now owns 41,261 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Prns LP holds 5,140 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Srs Invest Lc accumulated 6,758 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 309,167 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.08% or 15,660 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com accumulated 8,395 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The New York-based Chemung Canal Trust Communication has invested 1.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,351 shares. Rothschild & Communications Asset Us Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alexandria Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 127,954 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bokf Na owns 38,675 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Management has 0.97% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,996 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd accumulated 2,537 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.55% or 218,346 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 6,313 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $223.37’s average target is 2.71% above currents $217.47 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 34 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $21500 target. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank. Piper Jaffray maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $194 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, July 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 28.

