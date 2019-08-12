Girard Partners LTD Has Cut Its Principal Finl Group Com (PFG) Position by $453,200; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.84M shares traded or 103.14% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 9,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 17,785 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 26,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 836,760 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hbk Investments LP accumulated 12,621 shares. 360,492 are held by Bamco New York. Awm Invest holds 286,002 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 22,364 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 45,132 shares. Citigroup owns 6,552 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 30,659 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 219,052 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Limited Liability Corp holds 22,167 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs Llc stated it has 365,355 shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 41,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 61,160 shares.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century invested in 4,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 50,355 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Guggenheim Capital holds 0.11% or 257,307 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 704 shares. Conning Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 798,530 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 34,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 132,623 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Horizon Invs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 4,015 shares. 963,250 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. Farmers Bank reported 2,181 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 452,419 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).