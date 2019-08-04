Girard Partners LTD Has Cut By $453,200 Its Principal Finl Group Com (PFG) Stake; 6 Analysts Covering Green Dot (GDOT)

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG) stake by 33.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 9,064 shares as Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 17,785 shares with $892,000 value, down from 26,849 last quarter. Principal Finl Group Inc Com now has $15.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 1.63 million shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Barclays Capital maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $94 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates has 1,072 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 5,146 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 17,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 13,510 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Rampart Inv Management Llc holds 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 2,386 shares. Beacon Fincl Gru has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Enterprise Fin Services invested in 244 shares or 0% of the stock. 863,199 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer And Company has 10,372 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.06% or 67,356 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 10,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.62% or 34,677 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 0.06% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Co stated it has 101,194 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,150 shares to 57,162 valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 140,572 shares. Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Sell” rating and $5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFG in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, February 5 to “Sell”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.69 million for 9.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 23.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 678,666 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

