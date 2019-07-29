Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $431,984; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lowered Its Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 14,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, down from 210,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 2.00 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 154.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,676 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $306.71. About 2.17M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,094 shares to 59,907 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,438 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.84 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.