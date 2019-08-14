Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted By $431,984 Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding; Shorts at Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Raised By 3.48%

Girard Partners Ltd increased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 154.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 1,624 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 2,676 shares with $713,000 value, up from 1,052 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $136.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $281.89. About 1.05 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 3.48% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 875,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.48% from 846,000 shares previously. With 128,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 29,375 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates invested in 0.15% or 375,537 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 39,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,407 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,521 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 883,266 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.08% or 2,240 shares. 5,979 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 2,827 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Pension reported 490,480 shares. South Texas Money Limited reported 321,886 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Bangor National Bank holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,587 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,943 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc stated it has 56,351 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd reported 4.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Stephens upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $299 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 17,022 shares to 66,507 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) stake by 9,985 shares and now owns 8,450 shares. Vanguard Small (VBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt owns 0.47% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 29,779 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 10,562 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Qs Invsts Lc reported 11,634 shares stake. Mackay Shields has 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Limited Company holds 0% or 358 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies owns 209,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Moreover, Francisco Prns Mngmt L P has 97.8% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com has 19,719 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 10,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 133,687 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 15,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CPSI had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, February 15. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $311.44 million. Maarten. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.