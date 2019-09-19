Girard Partners LTD Decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position By $738,981; Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 38.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 15,723 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 25,538 shares with $1.21M value, down from 41,261 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $215.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.54, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 16 funds increased or started new positions, while 10 sold and decreased their holdings in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.75 million shares, up from 4.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.48% above currents $48.88 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 17. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 1. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $171.62 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.